1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in collision at intersection in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say one driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a collision early Tuesday morning at an intersection in Isle of Wight County.
State Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Route 10 at Berry Hill Road. The crash blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes for several hours.
State Police said 41-year-old Jarmar Clenton Joyner was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit oin the driver’s side by a 1999 Jeep Laredo.
Joyner, of Windsor, was killed in the collision. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and State Police said it is unknown whether alcohol was involved.
The driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries.