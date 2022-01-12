State Police: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are currently on the scene after a helicopter made an emergency landing in Isle of Wight late Wednesday morning.

According to State Police, the call for the incident came in around 11:31 a.m. in the 12300 block of the Oaks Lane. Officials confirmed that there were two occupants on board at the time of the emergency landing.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office tells 10 On Your Side all personnel are accounted for.

No further information has been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

