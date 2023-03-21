WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man is dead and two other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Monday evening, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Windsor Boulevard/U.S. Route 460 at Lovers Lane in Windsor when the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on Lovers Lane and failed to stop at the stop sign and turned left onto Route 460, into the path of a 2011 Ford Eagle traveling west on Route 460, State Police said.

A Suffolk man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Monday evening, Virginia State Police said. (Photo – Virginia State Police)

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Lorinza Thomas Boone, 76, of Deer Path Road in Suffolk, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, State Police said.

A 16-year-old girl driving the Ford Eagle, and the 8-year-old front seat passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported from the scene.

State Police said it is not known if alcohol was a factor, and said Boone was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.