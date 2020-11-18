Starting Thursday, IOW schools to require students, staff to wear masks in schools

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Thursday, Isle of Wight County Public Schools will now require all students and staff to wear masks while in school.

According to the school division, the new rule is in response to Gov. Northam’s latest mandate requiring all people in schools to wear face coverings, even if they are 6 feet apart.

The new rule doesn’t apply to physical education classes or when students are outside if there’s proper physical distancing.

The division said many students are already keeping their masks on inside.

Schools are now working with teachers to create “mask breaks” when students can take off their masks for a brief period of time. The division did not release information on where those breaks would take place.

“We realize this change may be a bit challenging for some of our learners, but are confident they will do well with this new procedure, just like they have done before,” the division said.

The school division was also the first in the region to bring students in all grade levels back for some form of an in-person learning model.

The division said some individuals in the schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, but mitigation practices have helped prevent the virus from spreading more.

“We are hopeful that continuing our current practices and expanding the mask requirement from the Governor will help keep our schools open and safe for our students and staff. Our students need to be in school, even with the restrictions in place, and we thank you and everyone in the community for helping us make it happen,” the division said.

