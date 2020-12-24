Smithfield woman dies in Route 655 crash

Isle of Wight

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield woman died Wednesday night after she ran off the road and struck a tree on Route 655.

Police were called to the crash on Route 655 just west of Route 620 around 7:20 p.m. They found the driver, 35-year-old Chole Davis Holland, dead at the scene.

Police say Holland’s 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass was heading east on Route 655 when it ran off the road and struck a tree, partially ejecting Holland.

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time and police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

