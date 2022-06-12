ISLE OF WRIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Smithfield resident Elisha Chapman cashed in on more than $236,000, after buying 54 tickets with the same winning number combination, to the same game, in the same drawing.

Chapman bought the 54 Virginia Lottery Pick 4 tickets at a Harris Teeter in Suffolk. The winning number combination? 1-4-0-6.

The next morning when Chapman discovered she won the May 17 drawing, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I was so excited!” she later told Lottery officials. “I jumped up. I ran outside in my pajamas to tell my daughter!”

Chapman bought 40 of the 54 tickets wagering “exact order.” Each of those ended up winning the game’s top prize of $5,000. The remaining 14 tickets were each bought using a “50/50” wager. Each of those won $2,600.

Chapman works for her family’s business and said she plans to use the winnings to take care of her family.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.