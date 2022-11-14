SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank.

The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured nearby neighbors’ safety, and notified a “responsible agency” to secure the leak.

The leak was resolved within three hours, the area deemed safe, and occupants allowed to return to their house.