SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – The Smithfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing special needs juvenile.

According to authorities, Christopher Pelkey Jr. was last seen on Dec. 10 at around 10:25 a.m.

Christopher was last seen on his red moped on Astrid Street and may be wearing a black jacket and pants.

Christopher Pelkey Jr. (Courtesy: Smithfield Police Department)

As of 8:45 p.m., Police say that Christopher has not been located.

The Smithfield Police Department released this statement: Thank you to the community for the overwhelming online presence. We are continuing to search for Christopher. If you have any information please call the Smithfield Police Department.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.