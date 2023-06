SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

According to a Facebook post from the Smithfield Police Department, 77-year-old David Nelms has been reported missing and is thought to be driving a 2014 white Chevy Traverse.

David Nelms (Photo Courtesy: Smithfield Police Department)

Those who have any information about Nelms whereabouts, contact the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.