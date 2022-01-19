Smithfield, Isle of Wight Restaurant Week runs Jan. 28 thru Feb. 5

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield and Isle of Wight Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 28 thru Feb. 5.
Over a dozen local restaurants are participating in the event showcasing some favorite dishes as well as new items at a great price.
A new component specific to Isle of Wight will let participating foodies to use their restaurant week receipts for special in-store discounts at participating downtown shops.
To view the list of the participating locations, CLICK HERE.
Don’t forget to check out other local cities in Hampton Roads hosting their own restaurant week:
