Smithfield High School to perform holiday radio show ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Students recorded their segments while incorporating current safety measures. Photo courtesy of Isle of Wight County Schools.

ISLE OF WIGHT (WAVY) – Smithfield High School’s theater department will reenact, It’s a Wonderful Life, through the production of a radio show.

The radio show will be under the direction of Sherilynn Castel with the help of media specialists Hattie Garrow, Patricia Hoff, and Paula Morehead.

Isle of Wight Schools said the students have discovered a way to make the most of the times of today by offering a theatre experience that can be shared with many through online streaming.

The show stars: Lakasia Moore, Kylee Hilbert, Kylee Thompson, Samirah Johnson, Elizabeth Davenport, Connor Mroczkowki, Kristiana Jones, Zakariana Jones, and Addison Shelton, with Evan Shelton as editing technician.

“We were committed to doing theatre differently this year, which translated into Zoom rehearsals and recording the show with masks while socially distanced,” said Castel. “We were also committed to doing our part by sharing a story of hope that families could experience together even though they may physically be apart.”

Smithfield High School Instructional Coach Tiffany Truitt noted that the students chose to turn a difficult situation into something positive in regard to the impacts of the pandemic.

“Through this experience, students have learned how radio can be used to impact the lives of others,” said Truitt.

The free show will be streamed on December 24 and December 25.

The streaming link will be available on the Smithfield High School’s website.

