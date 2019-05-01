Smithfield high, middle schools reopen Thursday after water system issue

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight Schools is awaiting test results to find out if the water at Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School is safe to drink again.

Students and staff at both schools were sent home early Wednesday morning after a water systems failure. A Facebook post from Isle of Wight County Public Schools said the water backflow system on the school grounds needed to be turned off for repairs.

The campus closed around 9:30 a.m. and all afterschool activities were cancelled.

An updated post from the school district said repairs were made, but students and staff would be unable to use the water fountains. Bottled water will be made available. They said the toilets work now, but staff is placing hand sanitizer in bathrooms.

The school cafeteria had a modified menu Thursday and Friday.

According to the school system, a phone call and email went out to parents Wednesday night with updates on the water situation.

An update from Isle of Wight County Schools said the water needs to go through two separate, consecutive tests before the water can be cleared for consumption. Those results are expected back Friday afternoon. The school anticipates water access will return to normal Monday.

