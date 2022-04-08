SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield High and Middle were evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was called in to Smithfield High.
School officials say law enforcement was on site conducting a search of the building. The threat was called in around 9:30 a.m.
Officials say parents have been notified by phone and email with this message:
“This morning a bomb threat was called in to Smithfield High School. Both Smithfield High and Smithfield Middle have been evacuated. Law enforcement is on site and conducting a thorough search of the building. We will provide an update when we have more information.”
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking article and will be updated.