SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield High and Middle were evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was called in to Smithfield High.

School officials say law enforcement was on site conducting a search of the building. The threat was called in around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say parents have been notified by phone and email with this message:

“This morning a bomb threat was called in to Smithfield High School. Both Smithfield High and Smithfield Middle have been evacuated. Law enforcement is on site and conducting a thorough search of the building. We will provide an update when we have more information.”

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.