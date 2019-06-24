Smithfield firefighters help two people trapped after car accident

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department helped two people trapped in a car after an accident left them in a ditch Monday morning.

According to Smithfield Fire Department, Rescue 50 was sent to 10522 Burwells Bay Road at aproximately 7 o’clock Monday morning for an accident with entrapment.

Both Unit 520 and Rescue 50 helped in removing the trapped car door that prevented the two passengers from getting after the accident.

Both passengers were sent to a local trauma center for further evaluation.

