Smithfield Fire and surrounding departments respond to large brush fire Friday

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a large area brush fire on Friday night.

The call came in at about 6 p.m. of a large amount of brush burning along Waterworks Road just before Magnet Road in Smithfield.

Fire officials responded and reported that about two acres of woods were burning and the fire was quickly spreading into the woods due to the windy conditions.

Crews reported battling heavy fire for about two hours and were able to contain the fire to a 15-acre radius. The fire was reported under control by about 8 p.m.

All Isle of Wight County fire departments responded to put the large-scale fire out. This included over 50 firefighters and more than 18 fire devices used from surrounding towns.

In addition to Isle of Wight fire and rescue, units from Surry County, Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Virginia Department of Forestry responded to assist.

Smithfield Waterworks Road Brush Fire (photo courtesy SFD)

