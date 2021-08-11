Sheriff’s office seeking wanted man accused of felony narcotics distribution in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man they say is accused of multiple felony charges.
The sheriff’s office says Bobby Newcomb Jr. is wanted for felony narcotics distribution and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Newcomb is currently driving a black 2020 Chevy Truck with a lift kit and custom rims number and Virginia tags UND-7170. The sheriff’s office says Newcomb frequents Isle of Wight and the Holland area of Suffolk.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
