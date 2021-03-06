Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of spray-painted black truck possibly involved in Isle of Wight theft of catalytic converters

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Isle of Wight are searching for the owner of a spray-painted black truck who they believe is involved in the recent theft of catalytic converters.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to identify the owner of the GMC single cab truck. They also said that the vehicle has yellow truck cab lights and a single-step running board.

Additionally, they believe the truck has been spray-painted black and that it was originally silver.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office did not give any details on the particular incidents in question or why they believe the owner is involved.



(Courtesy: Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office)

In the past four months, there has been a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout the Hampton Roads area.

In February, Williamsburg Police were searching for the owner of an SUV believed to be involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Newport Avenue.

In January, a Virginia Beach church was the target of theft. Someone stole the catalytic converter off the church’s van.

Virginia Beach Police told 10 On Your Side that similar thefts have occurred around the city and in January alone, there were at least 20 catalytic converter thefts.

In December last year, someone stole the catalytic converter from the delivery van belonging to Twisted Sisters Sugar Shack Café in Virginia Beach.

There is no information that suggests any of these incidents were related.