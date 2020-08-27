Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 men, vehicle possibly involved in Isle of Wight home invasion

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men possibly involved in a home invasion that happened Monday morning.

On August 24, at about 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 15000 block of New Town Haven Lane for a report of a home invasion.

Officials say that witnesses saw three white men in their 20s with tattoos on their arms and neck driving a dark-colored older model SUV — which is believed to be the one pictured below.

The statement released by the Sheriff’s Office says that one man entered the home armed with a shotgun and restrained the homeowner’s hands demanding money. The other two men drove up and down the street.

One of the homeowners escaped and ran to a neighbor’s home to call the police.

The man who entered the home was dressed in a dark-colored shirt and grey cargo pants with a baseball hat.

When deputies arrived, they found the man stole the homeowner’s vehicle and fled the scene. The stolen vehicle was recovered a few miles away.



The dark-colored older model SUV believed to be involved

(Photos: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP or submit an online tip at the P3 mobile tip app or at P3tips.com.

