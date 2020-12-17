ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Optimist Club of Isle of Wight teamed up on Thursday to hand out over $1,500 to community members as part of Operation Santa.
The local Optimist Club raised the money to be passed out to local citizens throughout the county during the holiday season.
In 2010, the Optimist Club of Isle of Wight County was chartered with the primary goal to raise money and invest back into the county, especially in areas to benefit children.
Anyone is interested in joining can call 757-660-7151.
Latest News
- Sheriff’s Office, Optimist Club of Isle of Wight hand out over $1,500 to community as part of Operation Santa
- Surgeon general: US able to vaccinate 20M people by year’s end
- Congress continues to clash over coronavirus relief as shutdown threat looms
- Hot spot: California hospitals buckle under staggering number of new virus cases
- Jeremy Bulloch, original Boba Fett actor, has died at the age of 75