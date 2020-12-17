Sheriff’s Office, Optimist Club of Isle of Wight hand out over $1,500 to community as part of Operation Santa

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Optimist Club of Isle of Wight teamed up on Thursday to hand out over $1,500 to community members as part of Operation Santa.

The local Optimist Club raised the money to be passed out to local citizens throughout the county during the holiday season.

(Courtesy: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2010, the Optimist Club of Isle of Wight County was chartered with the primary goal to raise money and invest back into the county, especially in areas to benefit children.

Anyone is interested in joining can call 757-660-7151.