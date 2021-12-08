Sheriff’s office: High-ranking member of Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang arrested in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office say a 35-year-old gang member has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes following a search warrant Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a search warrant on Tuesday for two stolen vehicles at the 30,000 block of Holly Run Drive.

During the search, officials discovered various types and quantities of illegal narcotics, ammunition and firearms which lead to a second search and third search.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 35-year-old Carrsville resident Ronald Matthews who is believed to be a high-ranking member of the Wheels of Soul, Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Matthews was charged with 7 felonies and 1 misdemeanor:

Possession or transportation of firearm by convicted felon

Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

Possession of controlled substance; Schedule I Ecstasy, MDMA x2

Possession of controlled substance; Schedule Ill Anabolic steroids

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana

Receiving Stolen Goods; Possession stolen vehicle

Street Gang Participation (Wheels of Soul)