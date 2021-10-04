Sheriff’s office conducting ‘suspicious’ death investigation on Bethany Church Rd in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The sheriff’s office are currently conducting a death investigation in Isle of Wight Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 1:20 p.m. Monday regarding an unresponsive man at a home in the 13000 of Bethany Church Road.

A man has been pronounced dead on the scene, officials say. The sheriff’s office added that the death has been deemed as “suspicious.”

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.