ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A high-ranking member of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang was arrested for having more than 400 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says.

Demetris Daniels, the group’s sergeant at arms, was arrested Friday, June 16 after a search of his Holly Run Drive home in the Carrsville area.

Demetris Daniels

The sheriff’s office says that’s the home of another high-ranking Wheels of Soul member, Ronald Matthews, who was arrested by their gang unit in 2021 on gun charges. He’s currently serving an 81-month sentence.

Authorities say Daniels had other narcotics, guns and ammunition in addition to the 400-plus-gram fentanyl and heroin mixture, which had a street value of about $80,000.

He now faces several drug charges, including intent to distribute, as well as a firearm possession while in having a schedule I or II drug.

The sheriff’s office says it’s also looking to find a Suffolk woman in connection to the case. Haley Wright’s wanted on a charge of accessory before the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.