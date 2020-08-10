ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Crews suspended their search overnight following a report of a person in the water on Chuckatuck Creek in Isle of Wight.
Several Carollton units were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday following a report of a possible person in the water in the vicinity of Crittenden Bridge on Chuckatuck Creek.
The call stemmed from a IOW Sheriff welfare check of an individual who was reportedly standing on the bridge and could not be located.
Units included several rescue boats, multiple units from Suffolk Fire Department, Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Department and an air search asset from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.
After more than 2 hours, officials suspended the search with nothing found, reports says.
Latest Posts
- Children’s Health Day
- Norfolk woman looking to reunite lost photos with family
- Search suspended overnight following reports of possible person in water in Isle of Wight
- Portsmouth hosts several free COVID-19 testing sites in August
- Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside