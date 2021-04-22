Route 623 in Isle of Wight to close for bridge replacement

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Route 623 (Green Level Road) bridge over Pouches Swamp in Isle of Wight will be closed in both directions soon as VDOT crews work to replace the bridge.

VDOT said Thursday that the work and closure in both directions will start as soon as April 26.

The existing bridge is slated to be replaced by a fixed span structure. Guardrail improvements will also be made.

Signed detours will be place as follows:

Traveling east to west from Route 683 (Drews Plantation Road):

Turn left onto Route 680 (Stallings Creek Drive).

Turn left onto Route 621 (Mill Swamp Road).

Turn left onto Route 625 (Modest Neck Road).

Traveling west to east from Route 623 (Green Level Road):

Turn right onto Route 625 (Modest Neck Road).

Turn right onto Route 621 (Mill Swamp Road).

Turn right onto Route 680 (Stalling Creek Drive).

The bridge replacement project is estimated to be complete in spring 2021, VDOT said.