ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Route 17 at Route 258 Intersection Capacity Improvements project is now complete. Officials say the project is done ahead of schedule.

The original anticipation of the completion was fall 2022 but contractors wrapped up on March 24. The $3.25 million project originally began in May 2021.

The project added a single southbound left-turn lane from Route 17 south into the James River Crossings development and a second northbound left-turn lane from Route 17 north onto Route 258 west.

One new through lane on Route 258 east entering the James River Crossings was also added by project crews but remain closed until the remaining work performed by the private developer is complete.

The James River Crossings developers will be installing the fourth and final signal of the intersection.

Traffic signalization improvements, roadway elevation adjustment for improved drainage and intersection paving were implemented in addition to the new turn and through lanes.