SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – The Riverside Health System celebrated the groundbreaking of the Riverside Smithfield Hospital with a ceremony Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, local and regional government officials and more attended the groundbreaking of the hospital, which will be a full-service general acute care hospital.

A Riverside Smithfield Hospital Rendering (Credit: Riverside Health System)

The healthcare system announced in March 2022 that the Virginia Department of Health approved the construction of the new hospital in Isle of Wight County.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2026 the hospital and once the hospital is open, it will offer an emergency department and diagnostic imaging services where patients can get both CT and MRI scans. The hospital will also be equipped with 34 medical and surgical beds, 10 intensive care unit beds, and four operating rooms.

