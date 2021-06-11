Riverside Health to build new hospital in Isle of Wight county

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, Riverside Health System announced that they had filed a letter of intent to apply for a Certificate of Public Need (COPN) to build a new acute care hospital in Isle of Wight county.

The new hospital is expected to be near the intersection of Routes US-258 and VA-10, on property owned by Riverside.

“We are grateful for the County’s support, share their enthusiasm for the project, and look forward to engaging the entire community throughout this process,” said Riverside President and COO, Mike Dacey, M.D.

Riverside’s new hospital in Isle of Wight County will include:

50 beds – including 34 medical/surgical beds,

10 ICU specialty beds,

6 obstetric beds,

4 operating rooms,

an emergency department, plus

other diagnostic, procedural and physician services.

“Riverside has served the citizens of the Isle of Wight community since its inception over 100 years ago, and this project builds upon this longstanding relationship,” said Riverside’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Downey. “It will improve access to affordable, high quality health care for a growing community, provide more timely EMS response, and offer patients a distinct choice for their care.”

Riverside Health System has more than 700 physicians in over 75 locations throughout the region.