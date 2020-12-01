Isle of Wight delays return to in-person learning for PreK through 3rd-grade students due to rising COVID-19 cases

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Isle of Wight County Schools say they are delaying the five-day return to classrooms for PreK through 3rd-grade students.

The decision was made due to an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county.

“We have also witnessed a concerning increase in positive cases, as well as more individuals in quarantine and isolation in our schools before, during, and after the Thanksgiving break, says a post on social media from school officials.

“The higher numbers in our schools are directly related to the spread of the virus in our community.”

PreK through 3rd grade students will remain on the hybrid schedule for now.

As of Oct. 28, Isle of Wight County Schools had some students in all grade levels back in school for some form of in-person learning.

Isle of Wight County Schools recently launched a dashboard to document the number of coronavirus cases in its schools.

Click here to view the dashboard.

Officials say they will continue to monitor both community and school health data and make a decision in early January about a return to 5 days a week for those students.

Any proposed changes will be communicated to all families and employees at that time.