Retired K9 with Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office dies

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that retired K9 Eko passed away.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Retired K9 Eko. You were born for a life of service and you lived it to the fullest. Thank you for the services you provided to Isle Of Wight County. Rest In Peace K9 Eko, we’ve got the watch from here. Please keep his partner Corporal Hopko and his family in your thoughts and prayers.“

Read the full response and comments here.