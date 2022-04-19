ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials say a raccoon that tested positive for rabies may have come into contact with two dogs in Isle of Wight County recently.

The Isle of Wight Health Department said it received information Tuesday that a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

It had possibly come into contact with two dogs in the Days Point Road area of the county.

The dogs had their rabies vaccinations and have received booster vaccinations. They will be under a 45-day observation period.

Health officials recommend vaccinating against rabies as the best way to prevent transmission from infected animals. Rabies can be deadly in both humans and dogs and cats.

Those possibly exposed to rabies should seek medical treatment immediately.

Those who believe their pet may have been in contact with a rabid animal should contact Isle of Wight Animal Control at (757) 365-6318 or the Isle of Wight Health Department at (757) 279-3078.