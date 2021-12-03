Propane truck overturns killing driver, causing hazmat spill in Isle of Wight County

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County.

According to police, a propane truck overturned in the 14000 block of Tylers Beach Road killing the driver. The crash caused a hazmat spill that has closed the road in both directions.

Hazmat teams are en route to the scene.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.