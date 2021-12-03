Propane truck overturns killing driver, causing hazmat spill in Isle of Wight County

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County.
According to police, a propane truck overturned in the 14000 block of Tylers Beach Road killing the driver. The crash caused a hazmat spill that has closed the road in both directions.
Hazmat teams are en route to the scene.
The cause of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been released.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.