Propane truck overturns killing driver, causing hazmat spill in Isle of Wight County

Isle of Wight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, a propane truck overturned in the 14000 block of Tylers Beach Road killing the driver. The crash caused a hazmat spill that has closed the road in both directions.

Hazmat teams are en route to the scene. 

The cause of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10