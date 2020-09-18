Possible Jamestown-Scotland Ferry interruptions this weekend due to rain, tidal conditions

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry crew members, named below, saved a struggling swimmer in the James River on Aug 31. Just before 4 p.m., they were loading cars on the ferry in Jamestown when they noticed the male swimmer. They immediately stopped the loading process and some prepared to launch the rescue boat while others tossed him the lifebuoy. They were able to help him to shore where the unnamed swimmer thanked the crew! We extend our sincerest thanks to ferry team Jerry Varner, Doug Campbell, Paul Grant, Larry Curl and James Bloodworth! (Courtesy: Virginia Department of Transportation)

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages due to predicted high tides this weekend.

Possible interruptions may happen on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. The high water and tides caused by heavy rain could prevent the loading ramps on the docks from safely being raised and lowered onto the ferry boats.

VDOT officials say that if service is reduced or suspended, it will be restored as soon as waters recede, allowing ramps to be safely secured for loading vehicles.

Additionally, motorists may experience delays and are advised to use the Route 17 James River Bridge as an alternate route.

From the Surry Side:

Take Route 10 to Route 258 to the James River Bridge (Route 17)

Follow signs for Route 64 West. Exit onto Route 199 toward Williamsburg

Follow to Route 31 (Jamestown Road).

From the Jamestown Side:

Take Route 31 to Route 199. Make a right onto Route 199

Merge onto Route 64 East. Follow to the James River Bridge exit

After traveling over the bridge make a right onto Route 258, a right onto Route 10

Follow Route 10 to the Town of Surry traffic signal.

For updates on ferry service, motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY.

For additional travel alerts, visit 511virginia.org, call 511, or download the free Virginia 511 mobile app.

