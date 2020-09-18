Possible Jamestown-Scotland Ferry interruptions this weekend due to rain, tidal conditions

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages due to predicted high tides this weekend.
Possible interruptions may happen on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. The high water and tides caused by heavy rain could prevent the loading ramps on the docks from safely being raised and lowered onto the ferry boats.
VDOT officials say that if service is reduced or suspended, it will be restored as soon as waters recede, allowing ramps to be safely secured for loading vehicles.
Additionally, motorists may experience delays and are advised to use the Route 17 James River Bridge as an alternate route.
From the Surry Side:
- Take Route 10 to Route 258 to the James River Bridge (Route 17)
- Follow signs for Route 64 West. Exit onto Route 199 toward Williamsburg
- Follow to Route 31 (Jamestown Road).
From the Jamestown Side:
- Take Route 31 to Route 199. Make a right onto Route 199
- Merge onto Route 64 East. Follow to the James River Bridge exit
- After traveling over the bridge make a right onto Route 258, a right onto Route 10
- Follow Route 10 to the Town of Surry traffic signal.
For updates on ferry service, motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY.
For additional travel alerts, visit 511virginia.org, call 511, or download the free Virginia 511 mobile app.
