Portsmouth man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges, given 15-year active prison sentence

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was arrested on multiple child exploitation charges and sentenced to serve 15-years of active prison time Wednesday.

Officials with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office say Phillip Lee Butler, of Portsmouth, was arrested following a “solicitation of child pornography investigation” that developed over several weeks.

Sheriff’s deputies charged Butler with the use of a computer to expose genitals to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor to expose genitals, use of a computer to propose a sex act with a minor (3 counts).

Butler was taken before a magistrate and remanded to Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a no-bond status.

On Nov. 25, Butler pleaded guilty to two of the five charges resulting in a total 40-year prison sentence with 25 years suspended putting his active time served at 15 years.

