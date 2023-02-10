ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man has been arrested and faces child pornography charges in Isle of Wight County.

Joshua Baur, 29, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release. He is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Joshua Baur (Photo Courtesy: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

Isle of Wight investigators began investigating Baur in December 2022 after receiving information through peer-to-peer platforms. A search warrant was executed Friday at Baur’s home in Portsmouth and investigators, with the help of an electronic storage detection K9, were able to recover numerous electronic devices that he was using to store and distribute child sexual abuse material.