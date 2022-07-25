ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT will close a portion of Route 621 in Isle of Wight for a bridge repair project.

Starting as early as July 26, Route 621 (Mill Swamp Road) will be closed in both directions between White Hill Trail and Green Level Road (Route 623) in Isle of Wight County for the project. Access will be maintained to all existing private property entrances within this corridor.

Crews are set to replace the existing bridge beams and a portion of the bridge deck of the bridge over Mill Swamp which is expected to continue through summer 2022.



Signed detours will be in place directing traffic through Isle of Wight and Surry counties as follows:

Motorists traveling Route 621 east can:

Turn left on Route 623 (White Hill Trail);

Turn right on Route 617 (White Marsh Road); and

Turn right on Route 625 (Bellevue Road).



Motorists traveling Route 621 west can:

Turn right onto Route 625 (Pons Road);

Turn left onto Route 617 (White Marsh Road); and

Turn left onto Route 623 (Mill Swamp Road).

Visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, download Virginia’s free 511 Virginia mobile app or 511-integrated Waze app for current traffic and travel information.