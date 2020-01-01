Police: Victim ‘laid down in lane of travel’ when vehicles struck him during Smithfield fatal accident

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are now investigating what led up to a fatal pedestrian accident that killed a man in Smithfield just minutes before New Year.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, officials were called to a two-vehicle and pedestrian accident in the 600 block of West Main Street at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in Smithfield.

Initial investigations revealed that 40-year-old Nicholas J. Weter reportedly “laid down in the lane of travel” when he was struck by two vehicles, a Chrysler Concord and a Jeep Wrangler, that were traveling in the northbound lanes of West Main Street.

Reports say Weter died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Sgt. Anaya says no charges have been placed on the drivers due to the victim “obstructing the lane of travel.”

No further details were released at the moment.

