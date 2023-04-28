ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 74-year-old Suffolk man was arrested late Thursday night and faces second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of a Carrsville man, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said.

Mark Wayne Honaker, of Suffolk, has been charged with second-degree murder, breaking-and-entering with the intent to commit murder, and the use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting death of Stephen William March of Carrsville.

Last Friday, April 21, Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a Carrsville residence for a possible death from cardiac arrest. After the preliminary autopsy report, the cause and manner of March’s death was deemed suspicious, the Sheriff’s Office said, and it was determined he died of gunshot wounds from a small-caliber weapon.

Based on those findings, investigators ruled out suicide as a cause of death, the Sheriff’s Office said, and initial interviews led investigators to petition for a search warrant for Honaker’s home, where they found evidence connecting Honaker to March. After speaking with Isle of Wight Commonwealth’s Attorney Georgette Phillips, investigators secured warrants for the three charges, including second-degree murder.

Honaker was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation into the incident continues.