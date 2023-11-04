SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Troopers said the boy was walking a motorbike when he was hit by a car on 17032 Benn’s Church Blvd. The driver left the scene.

Authorities say the teen was taken to Riverside Smithfield Hospital. The child’s grandmother told 10 On Your Side that he was then transferred to CHKD in Norfolk.

The boy’s father declined an interview, saying the situation was too fresh. However, he said his son’s condition is unfortunately not looking good. He told 10 On Your Side his son has a long list of injuries, including a broken nose, bruised lungs, broken ankles and more.

VSP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have information about the crash to call state police at #77 or 804-750-8788. Emails can also be sent to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

