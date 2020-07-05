PHOTOS: Crews respond to early morning house fire in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Carrollton Fire Department responded to an early morning residential fire on Sunday.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. for a fire in the 21000 Block of Laurel Landing in Rescue — a community neighboring Carrollton in Isle of Wight County.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a large pool house and garage.

Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 4 a.m. No injuries were reported and further information is not available at this time.

The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue assisted with firefighting efforts.

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Carrollton Fire Department)

Latest News