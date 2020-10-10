Person trapped after head-on motor vehicle collision in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision that left a person trapped Friday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Smiths Neck Road in Carrollton for the incident. Officials say when firefighters arrived, they found a sedan and a smaller sports car with moderate to heavy damage and one person trapped.

Units used the spreaders to free the trapped person who was then air transported to Norfolk General by the Nightingale Air Ambulance. The helicopter landing zone was set up at Nike Park in Carrollton.

