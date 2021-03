ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon.

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to the overturned vehicle on Foursquare Road.

Officials say the patient was in “serious condition” and flown to a local hospital by the Nightingale.

There is no information on the extent of injuries or circumstances surrounding the crash.



Courtesy: Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department

