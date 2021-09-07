Person extricated after 2-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A motorist was sent to a local hospital after being extricated out of a vehicle following a head-on collision in Isle of Wight Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the crash just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Smithneck Road and Reynolds Drive.

The initial call for the incident came in as a collision with unknown injuries, however it was upgraded to a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage and one person trapped with injuries.

The motorist was extricated and was sent to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the patient’s current condition including the extent of their injuries.

Crews were cleared by 3 p.m.

There are no further information.

(Photo Courtesy – Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

