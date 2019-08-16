Person driving golf cart killed in crash overnight in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A person driving a golf cart died following a crash overnight in Smithfield.

The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department said units responded to a crash near Fairway Drive and the Route 10 bypass shortly after 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Responding units found an overturned car and a golf cart at the scene. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Nightengale was called to the scene due to the nature of the crash, but officials said the person who was driving the golf cart died before medics could transport them to a hospital.

The driver of the car was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The area was closed off for five hours early Friday morning as law enforcement investigated the crash.

