Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was hit by a vehicle just outside Windsor Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

State police said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Route 460, east of Stave Mill Road and west of Windsor.

Initial investigation shows a Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer became disabled and blocked the right lane of traffic. Two other people stopped to help the driver and got out of their vehicles and were in the roadway.

A Chrysler Town and Country driven by a Suffolk resident approached the disabled vehicle and had to “abruptly slow and swerve off the roadway into a driveway to avoid a collision.”

One of the two people who stopped to help, the woman, attempted to avoid the collision and ran into the path of the Chrysler. She was hit, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Troopers said the woman hit by the vehicle, who is 30 years old, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There are no charged being place in connection with the crash.

