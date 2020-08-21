Orbit Road in Windsor reopens after collapse due to flooding

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rainfall and flooding last Saturday left many areas of Hampton Roads with major damages to roadways, bridges, and properties — one of which, was a main road in Isle of Wight County.
A portion of Orbit Road in Windsor was closed due to collapsing as a result of the flooding. The massive hole shut the road down from Saturday, August 15, until the afternoon on Friday, August 21.
Roadblocks were set up in both directions and officials were asking motorists to avoid the area and detour through Smithfield while VDOT and county officials worked to fix it.
