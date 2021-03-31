One person dies in accidental shooting in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Charges are pending for an 18-year-old following an accidental shooting that killed one person late Tuesday night.

Smithfield Police say officers responded to Royal Farms at 1201 Church Street around 11 p.m. for a shots fired call. A second caller stated a victim was located at the Smithfield Police Department.

Officers arrived at the police department and located a gunshot victim and three other individuals. The male victim was transported the hospital, but died a short time later.

Police say that after interviewing the three individuals involved, it appeared the shooting was accidental. Charges are pending for 18-year-old Charles Wills, of Smithfield, for involuntary manslaughter.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.