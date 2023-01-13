ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person was sent to the hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned in Carrollton Friday morning.

According to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene at the intersection of Lankford Lane and Riddick Road just before 7 a.m. Friday for a vehicle collision.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing a tractor-trailer on its side. One person was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.