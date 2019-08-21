Officials: NWS believes areas of Isle of Wight were hit by microbursts

This image shows storm damage in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight County on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Isle of Wight County say damage surveys have been completed following Tuesday night’s storms.

In a tweet, the county’s emergency Services department said the National Weather Service believes the Carrsville and Camptown areas were hit by microbursts with winds of 60 mph to 65 mph.

Trees and power lines were toppled, hundreds of people lost power and homes were damaged after a storm system brought severe weather to Isle of Wight and Southampton counties.

One woman told 10 On Your Side she had just come home when multiple trees fell near the home, and she was briefly caught underneath one.

Damage from the storms prompted officials in the city of Franklin to close city hall through Thursday and open an emergency shelter.