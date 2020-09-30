2 tornados touched down in area Tuesday night, NWS confirms

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed that two tornados touched down Tuesday night throughout parts of the area.

On Sept. 29 at about 10:30 p.m., the damage survey team with NWS Wakefield confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph touched down in Southhampton County.

The tornado was about 50 yards wide and reportedly caused damage to three outbuildings and snapped trees in the area causing one to fall on a home.

The path was 1.5 miles long, touching down about a half a mile west of Black Creek Road before tracking to the east-northeast and lifting about a half a mile northwest of Burdette in Southampton County.

Southampton County Tornado

(Courtesy: NWS Wakefield)

Shortly after, at about 11 p.m., NWS confirmed a second EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph and a width of 75 yards touched down in Isle of Wight County just northeast of Windsor. The tornado snapped numerous trees along its path and destroyed a carport.

The path stretched 4.4 miles touching down near the Five Forks Road intersection and Blue Ridge Trail. The tornado then moved northeast before lifting near Orbit Road in Isle of Wight County.

Isle of Wight County Tornado

(Courtesy: NWS Wakefield)

No injuries or fatalities were reported from either tornado.

