ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after an RV caught fire in Carrollton Saturday evening.

According to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Deep Water Way.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire conditions, but were able to bring the fire under control with no damage to the nearby home.

RV Fire, March 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)

There were no reported injuries. The RV was deemed a total loss.